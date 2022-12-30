Cal Poly 67, CS Northridge 57

Tucker 2-4 1-2 5, Allen-Eikens 3-4 0-0 6, Bostick 3-9 0-2 6, Igbanugo 2-4 0-0 5, Wright 6-14 7-7 21, Okereke 3-4 1-5 7, Stevens 1-5 0-0 3, Eyisi 2-5 0-0 4, Slaymaker 0-1 0-0 0, Walter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 9-16 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason