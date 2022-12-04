CS Northridge 101, Whittier 42

Manor-Hall 2-15 2-2 7, Lovdahl 0-3 1-2 1, Agbasi 5-9 0-0 12, Bagga 3-8 0-0 6, Howing 1-7 0-0 2, Battistini 2-5 1-1 5, Blak.Lander 0-3 0-0 0, Dobson 0-1 3-4 3, Stiepock 1-5 0-0 3, Baltazar 0-2 1-2 1, Handley 1-4 0-0 2, Blan.Lander 0-1 0-0 0, Lehnertz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-63 8-11 42.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason