CS Bakersfield 90, La Sierra 49

Tinker 0-1 0-0 0, Beckles 4-8 0-1 12, Lejtman 1-12 0-2 2, McKenney 1-6 2-4 4, Thomas 6-9 0-0 17, Bluitt 2-8 2-2 7, Alviar 0-1 2-2 2, Kreitel 0-3 0-0 0, Reyes 1-5 2-2 5, Tabarez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 8-13 49.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason