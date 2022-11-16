CS Bakersfield 52, Idaho 43

Collum 1-6 2-2 4, Henson 1-3 0-0 2, C.Smith 3-10 0-0 6, Higgins 6-13 4-4 18, McGhee 2-4 0-0 5, Reynolds 3-8 4-4 10, Kancleris 3-4 0-0 7, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 10-10 52.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason