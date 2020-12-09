https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/CAMPBELL-80-JACKSONVILLE-78-15786209.php
CAMPBELL 80, JACKSONVILLE 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAMPBELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lusane
|25
|6-10
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|15
|Clemons
|37
|1-4
|2-4
|0-0
|3
|1
|4
|McCullough
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Whitfield
|37
|7-11
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|17
|Henderson
|36
|11-16
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|3
|26
|Mokseckas
|25
|3-6
|5-8
|2-6
|2
|3
|11
|Carralero
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|5
|4
|M.Thompson
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-57
|11-18
|3-23
|17
|20
|80
Percentages: FG .544, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Henderson 3-5, Whitfield 2-3, Lusane 1-2, McCullough 1-3, M.Thompson 0-1, Carralero 0-2, Mokseckas 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Henderson 2, Lusane 2).
Turnovers: 8 (Henderson 4, Whitfield 3, Clemons).
Steals: 8 (Clemons 3, Whitfield 2, Lusane, M.Thompson, Mokseckas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|33
|8-15
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|23
|Workman
|23
|5-7
|1-5
|3-9
|1
|1
|11
|Arnold
|37
|7-11
|2-2
|2-7
|2
|0
|17
|Davis
|34
|3-7
|6-6
|3-8
|2
|5
|13
|Romich
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|6
|Sides
|18
|1-3
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|5
|5
|Wood
|17
|0-6
|3-5
|1-4
|1
|5
|3
|Flowers
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|18-25
|12-36
|12
|17
|78
Percentages: FG .473, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (James 3-6, Romich 2-5, Arnold 1-2, Sides 1-3, Davis 1-4, Wood 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (James).
Turnovers: 14 (Arnold 4, Davis 3, James 2, Workman 2, Flowers, Sides, Wood).
Steals: 4 (Romich 2, Arnold, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Campbell
|49
|31
|—
|80
|Jacksonville
|32
|46
|—
|78
A_180 (1,360).
