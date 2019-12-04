Butler scores 20 as No. 18 Baylor wins 78-46 over 0-10 team

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Devonte Bandoo added 14 points and No. 18 Baylor led throughout in a 78-46 victory over winless Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday night.

The Bears (6-1) played for the first time in nine days, since a win over then-No. 17 Villanova for the championship at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where they won three games in four days.

Butler hit a 3 on the first shot of the game, putting Baylor ahead to stay in the first 20 seconds. His layup about 4½ minutes in pushed the Bears to an 11-1 lead, and they were up 39-21 at halftime.

Matthew Mayer added 12 points and MaCio Teague had 10 points and seven rebounds for Baylor. Freddie Gillespie grabbed 13 rebounds.

Canaan Bartley had 13 points to lead Maryland Eastern Shore (0-10), which shot only 27% (17 of 64) while playing its ninth road game this season.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland-Eastern Shore forward Bruce Guy, right, pushes off on Baylor guard Mark Vital, left, while reaching for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Waco, Texas. less Maryland-Eastern Shore forward Bruce Guy, right, pushes off on Baylor guard Mark Vital, left, while reaching for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in ... more Photo: Rod Aydelotte, AP Photo: Rod Aydelotte, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Butler scores 20 as No. 18 Baylor wins 78-46 over 0-10 team 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Maryland Eastern Shore: Under first-year coach Jason Crafton, the Hawks are still searching for their first win after going 7-25 overall and 5-11 last season in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Baylor: Preseason All-Big 12 junior forward Tristan Clark sat out with a sore knee after playing all three games in the Myrtle Beach tournament. He was limited to 14 games last season before knee surgery after the start of Big 12 play, and had a non-operative procedure on his knee after the first two games this season. ... Baylor finished with a 52-35 rebounding edge.

UP NEXT

Maryland Eastern Shore hosts Clarks Summit on Sunday.

Baylor is home Saturday against No. 12 Arizona, when the school is offering free admission for a Top 25 matchup that starts about the same time the Bears’ football team will kick off in the Big 12 championship game about 100 miles away in Arlington.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25