Butler erases 13-point deficit, upsets No. 8 Creighton in OT MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 6:52 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler coach LaVall Jordan challenged Aaron Thompson on Saturday. The senior guard responded just as Jordan envisioned.
Thompson scored 17 points, found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 68 seconds left in overtime, and played shutdown defense late to help the Bulldogs overcome a 13-point deficit and upset No. 8 Creighton 70-66.