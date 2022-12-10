Butler 82, California 58

Bates 5-7 2-2 12, Harris 5-12 3-3 14, Hunter 5-9 1-2 13, Taylor 6-11 3-5 16, Lukosius 6-11 2-2 16, P.Thomas 2-2 0-0 5, Hughes 2-3 0-0 4, Turnbull 1-1 0-0 2, Wilmoth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 11-14 82.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason