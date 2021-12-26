Burrow’s 525 yards, 4 TDs power Bengals past Ravens 41-21 BY MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 26, 2021 Updated: Dec. 26, 2021 4:52 p.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns, and the Cincinnati Bengals took sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a 41-21 win over the depleted Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Burrow, the second-year QB who broke Boomer Esiason's team record of 522 yards, was 37 of 46 and threw two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins and one each to Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon as the Bengals (9-6) swept the Ravens for the first time since 2015. Cincinnati won 41-17 at Baltimore on Oct. 24.