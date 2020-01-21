Burns scores 19 to lift Winthrop over Radford 61-56

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — D.J. Burns scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots and Winthrop won its eighth straight on Monday night, 61-56 over Radford.

Hunter Hale scored 12 points and had six rebounds for the Eagles (12-7, 6-0 Big South Conference), who shot 39% from the floor but held the Highlanders to 33%. Josh Ferguson added seven rebounds and Chandler Vaudrin made six assists.

Carlik Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (10-8, 5-1), who saw their seven-game win streak end. Travis Fields Jr. added 12 points and Devine Eke grabbed six rebounds off the bench.

Winthrop plays South Carolina Upstate at home on Thursday. Radford matches up against UNC-Asheville on the road on Thursday.

