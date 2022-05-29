Burnes shuts down Cardinals' offense in 8-0 Brewers win
STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez also homered for the Brewers, who gained a split of the four-game set. Milwaukee has won four of six and stretched its road record to 13-10.