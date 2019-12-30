Buie scores 38 to carry Hofstra over Towson 75-67

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Desure Buie made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 38 points as Hofstra defeated Towson 75-67 on Monday.

Buie was 10 of 15 from the field, including 7 of 8 from distance, and he added six rebounds and five assists to help Hofstra rally from a 12-point deficit early in the second half by outscoring Towson 47-27 the rest of the way.

Tareq Coburn added 11 points and seven rebounds for Hofstra (11-4, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Eli Pemberton, who led the Pride in scoring coming into the matchup with 18 points per game, scored only four points.

Allen Betrand had 17 points for the Tigers (6-8, 0-2). Nicolas Timberlake added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Juwan Gray had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hofstra plays William & Mary at home on Thursday. Towson plays College of Charleston on the road on Thursday.

___

___

