Buffalo 91, St. John Fisher 53

Cook 5-11 1-1 12, Trapper 6-12 2-3 15, Foley 1-3 0-0 3, Gentile 1-3 0-0 3, S.Williams 1-3 0-0 3, McRoy 1-2 0-2 2, Recore 0-1 0-0 0, C.Williams 1-3 0-2 3, Kegler 0-3 1-2 1, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Lettko 1-4 0-0 2, Popoola 0-2 2-2 2, Fowler 0-0 3-4 3, Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Morrell 0-2 0-0 0, Panara 0-3 0-0 0, Fay 0-2 0-0 0, Recco 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-58 9-16 53.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason