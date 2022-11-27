Buffalo 86, Canisius 66

Maslennikov 2-6 0-0 5, Dinkins 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 4-15 0-0 9, Long 3-3 2-2 8, Staveskie 4-14 0-1 9, Moultrie 5-14 4-4 17, Okpoh 0-2 2-4 2, J.Fritz 3-4 0-0 6, Gadsden 2-4 0-0 6, Uijtendaal 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 1-1 2-4 4. Totals 24-72 10-15 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason