Buffalo 86, Canisius 66

Maslennikov 2-6 0-0 5, Dinkins 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 4-15 0-0 9, Long 3-3 2-2 8, Staveskie 4-14 0-1 9, Moultrie 5-14 4-4 17, Okpoh 0-2 2-4 2, J.Fritz 3-4 0-0 6, Gadsden 2-4 0-0 6, Uijtendaal 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 1-1 2-4 4. Totals 24-72 10-15 66.

BUFFALO (3-4)

Adams 3-6 2-2 8, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Foster 2-8 7-8 12, C.Jones 9-17 0-0 22, Powell 5-9 4-6 14, Hardnett 4-7 1-1 9, Blocker 1-4 0-0 2, Ceaser 2-4 2-4 7, Williamson 0-1 0-0 0, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-66 16-21 86.

Halftime_Buffalo 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 8-36 (Moultrie 3-9, Gadsden 2-4, Maslennikov 1-2, Staveskie 1-7, Henderson 1-9, Williams 0-2, Uijtendaal 0-3), Buffalo 6-16 (C.Jones 4-10, Ceaser 1-1, Foster 1-3, Adams 0-1, Blocker 0-1). Rebounds_Canisius 37 (Long, Staveskie 7), Buffalo 37 (Smith 7). Assists_Canisius 12 (Staveskie 5), Buffalo 19 (Adams, Foster 5). Total Fouls_Canisius 18, Buffalo 14. A_1,922 (6,100).

