Buffalo 75, Ohio 72

Clayton 3-6 0-0 7, Wilson 3-5 2-4 8, M.Brown 7-16 6-6 24, A.Brown 1-9 5-6 8, Hunter 4-10 1-2 10, Baker 3-8 1-3 7, Roderick 0-4 0-0 0, Wiznitzer 0-1 2-2 2, James 3-4 0-0 6, Sheldon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 17-23 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason