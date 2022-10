Chicago 1 2 0 0 — 3 Buffalo 1 0 2 1 — 4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 5 (Mittelstadt), 6:19 (pp). 2, Chicago, Dickinson 3 (C.Jones, Entwistle), 10:20 (pp). Penalties_Kurashev, CHI (Slashing), 2:53; Murphy, CHI (Hooking), 5:51; Krebs, BUF (High Sticking), 8:48; Buffalo bench, served by Olofsson (Delay of Game), 10:20.