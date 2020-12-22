Bueckers leads No. 3 UConn past Villanova AARON BRACY, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 8:58 p.m.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points apiece to lead UConn to a 90-52 victory over Villanova on Tuesday night.
Christyn Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Huskies (5-0, 4-0 Big East), who are returning to the Big East this season after playing in the American Athletic Conference for the last seven seasons. The Huskies are the lone remaining undefeated team in the conference.