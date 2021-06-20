Bucks edge Nets in OT in Game 7, withstand Durant's 48 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer June 20, 2021 Updated: June 20, 2021 12:11 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks withstood Kevin Durant's NBA-record 48 points in a Game 7, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals by beating the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime Saturday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 13 rebounds, and Khris Middleton made the tiebreaking shot with 40 seconds left in the first overtime Game 7 in 15 years.