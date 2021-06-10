Bucks blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 10:50 p.m.
1 of20 Milwaukee Bucks' Bryn Forbes and Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant have words during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown tries to break up Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Bryn Forbes during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo go after a loose ball during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives past Brooklyn Nets' Landry Shamet during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer talks to Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game against the Brooklyn NetsThursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Fiserv Forum is at full capacity for the first time in over a year during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn NetsThursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo battle for the ball during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday tries to drive in traffic during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game against the Brooklyn NetsThursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving tries to drive past Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo knocks the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday night to pull within 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. He scored the Nets’ last nine points and finished with 30.