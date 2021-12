Morry Gash/AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has undergone surgery to address the back injury that has kept him from playing since the opening game of the season.

The Bucks announced Thursday that Lopez had back surgery earlier that day in Los Angeles. Team officials didn't provide a timetable for his eventual return but said “Lopez will continue to be listed as out and updates on his rehabilitation progress will be provided as appropriate.”