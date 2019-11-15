Buckingham carries Cal St Bakersfield past NAIA Life Pacific

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — De'Monte Buckingham had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Taze Moore added 18 points as Cal State Bakersfield routed NAIA member Life Pacific 91-51 on Friday.

Buckingham led the way in the first half with 13 points and six rebounds. Moore added 14 points as the Roadrunners led 54-29.

Cameron Allen scored 10 points for Cal State Bakersfield (2-2). Czar Perry had six assists. The Roadrunners made seven of their first 10 3-pointers and finished 10 of 21.

Hezekiah Banks had 11 points for the Warriors, who were held to 34% shooting.

Cal State Bakersfield matches up against San Francisco on the road on Tuesday and at No. 8 Gonzaga on Nov. 23.

