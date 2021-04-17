Buchnevich gets 3; Rangers beat NJ for 3rd time in 5 days April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 3:54 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich celebrated his birthday with his first career hat trick and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Saturday for their third win over their Hudson River rivals in five days.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist in a three-goal first-period outburst as the Rangers improved to 12-4-3 in their last 19 games.