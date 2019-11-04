Buccaneers-Seahawks Stats
|Tampa Bay
|14
|7
|3
|10
|0—34
|Seattle
|7
|6
|8
|13
|6—40
|First Quarter
TB_R.Jones 8 run (Gay kick), 11:30.
Sea_Lockett 19 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:23.
TB_Perriman 15 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :48.
|Second Quarter
TB_Evans 5 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 4:32.
Sea_Hollister 1 pass from Wilson (kick failed), :29.
|Third Quarter
Sea_Lockett 2 pass from Wilson (Metcalf pass from Wilson), 8:03.
TB_FG Gay 41, 3:18.
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 37, 14:26.
Sea_FG Myers 22, 8:19.
TB_FG Gay 45, 5:22.
Sea_Metcalf 53 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 4:25.
TB_Ogunbowale 1 run (Gay kick), :46.
|Overtime
Sea_Hollister 10 pass from Wilson, 6:22.
A_68,948.
___
|TB
|Sea
|First downs
|29
|31
|Total Net Yards
|418
|492
|Rushes-yards
|26-99
|22-145
|Passing
|319
|347
|Punt Returns
|3-32
|2-15
|Kickoff Returns
|3-78
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-44-0
|29-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|3-31
|Punts
|4-40.3
|3-55.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-82
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|35:25
|28:13
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.Jones 18-67, Barber 4-15, Godwin 1-8, Winston 2-8, Ogunbowale 1-1. Seattle, Carson 16-105, Wilson 1-21, Penny 4-12, Metcalf 1-7.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 29-44-0-335. Seattle, Wilson 29-43-0-378.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 12-180, Godwin 7-61, Perriman 4-42, R.Jones 2-15, Hudson 1-12, Ogunbowale 1-12, Auclair 1-11, Logan 1-2. Seattle, Lockett 13-152, Metcalf 6-123, Hollister 4-37, Carson 2-28, Willson 2-20, Moore 2-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Gay 50. Seattle, Myers 47, Myers 40.