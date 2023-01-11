Bryant 86, Albany (NY) 69

Beagle 9-15 3-4 21, Jackson 6-6 1-2 15, Patel 4-11 0-0 12, Drumgoole 2-12 2-4 6, Hutcheson 2-4 2-2 6, Davis 3-11 0-0 7, Kellogg 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 8-12 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason