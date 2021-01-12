Bruins retiring jersey of NHL barrier breaker Willie O'Ree KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 6:57 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Former Boston Bruins' Willie O'Ree tips his hat as he is honored prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Boston, in this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, file photo. The Boston Bruins say they will retire the jersey of Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier. O’Ree will have his No. 22 jersey honored prior to the Bruins’ Feb. 18 game against the New Jersey Devils. He became the league’s first Black player when he suited up for Boston on Jan. 18, 1958 against the Montreal Canadiens, despite being legally blind in one eye. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 23, 1960, file photo, 25-year-old left wing Willie O'Ree, the first black player of the National Hockey League, warms up in his Boston Bruins uniform prior to a game against the New York Rangers at New York's Madison Square Garden. The Boston Bruins say they are retiring the jersey of Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier. O’Ree will have his jersey honored prior to the Bruins’ Feb. 18 game against the New Jersey Devils. He became the league’s first Black player when he suited up for Boston on Jan. 18, 1958 against the Montreal Canadiens, despite being legally blind in one eye. File/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - Willie O'Ree, the first black player to compete in the NHL, arrives for a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this July 25, 2019, file photo. The Boston Bruins say they are retiring the jersey of Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier. O’Ree will have his jersey honored prior to the Bruins’ Feb. 18 game against the New Jersey Devils. He became the league’s first Black player when he suited up for Boston on Jan. 18, 1958 against the Montreal Canadiens, despite being legally blind in one eye. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this March 25, 2003, file photo, Willie O'Ree, the NHL's first black player and current NHL director of youth development is seen prior to being presented with the 2003 Lester Patrick Award, in Boston. The Boston Bruins say they are retiring the jersey of Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier. O’Ree will have his jersey honored prior to the Bruins’ Feb. 18 game against the New Jersey Devils. He became the league’s first Black player when he suited up for Boston on Jan. 18, 1958 against the Montreal Canadiens, despite being legally blind in one eye. AP Photo/Patricia McDonnell, File PATRICIA MCDONNELL/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2008, file photo, former Boston Bruins hockey player Willie O'Ree waves to the crowd in Boston after being honored on the 50th anniversary of breaking the color barrier in the NHL after the first period of the Bruins hockey game against the New York Rangers in Boston. Looking on is Bruins legend John Bucyk. The Boston Bruins say they are retiring the jersey of Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier. O’Ree will have his jersey honored prior to the Bruins’ Feb. 18 game against the New Jersey Devils. He became the league’s first Black player when he suited up for Boston on Jan. 18, 1958 against the Montreal Canadiens, despite being legally blind in one eye. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — More than 60 years after he broke the NHL's color barrier, Willie O’Ree will soon add another milestone to his career.
The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that O'Ree will have his No. 22 jersey retired prior to the team's Feb. 18 game against the New Jersey Devils. It will make O’Ree the 12th player in team history to have a sweater hung in TD Garden.