Bruins-Rangers Sums

Boston 0 4 3—7 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Haley 1 (Andersson, Smith), 10:19. Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (tripping), 0:35; Cehlarik, BOS, (hooking), 2:55; Marchand, BOS, (high sticking), 12:17.

Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 0:11. 3, Boston, Marchand 6 (Pastrnak, Carlo), 1:08. 4, Boston, Coyle 1 (Chara, McAvoy), 9:27. 5, Boston, Marchand 7 (Coyle, DeBrusk), 12:09. Penalties_Kakko, NYR, (high sticking), 1:36; Marchand, BOS, (roughing), 10:01; Lundqvist, NYR, served by Buchnevich, (roughing), 10:01; Chara, BOS, (tripping), 12:36.

Third Period_6, Boston, Chara 2 (Carlo, Pastrnak), 0:43. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 2 (DeAngelo, Panarin), 8:15. 8, Boston, Bergeron 4 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 11:39. 9, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 2 (DeAngelo, Buchnevich), 18:01 (pp). 10, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 1 (Panarin, Strome), 18:22. 11, Boston, Bergeron 5 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 19:15. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS, (tripping), 4:18; Chara, BOS, (closing hand on the puck), 17:52.

Shots on Goal_Boston 10-21-12_43. N.Y. Rangers 7-5-17_29.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 3-1-1 (29 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 1-2-1 (11-9), Lundqvist 2-3-0 (31-27).

A_17,144 (18,006). T_2:37.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.