Browns starting tackle Robinson says he's been benched

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting left offensive tackle Greg Robinson says he's been benched ahead of the game with the unbeaten New England Patriots.

Robinson, whose insertion into the lineup last season sparked Cleveland's surge in the second half, says he's now a backup.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has been considering a shake-up on the line since before the bye week. Kitchens didn't reveal his starting front five as the Browns (2-4) prepare to visit the Patriots (7-0) on Sunday.

It's likely Robinson will be replaced by Justin McCray, who hasn't started an NFL game at left tackle and played there sparingly during his career.

During the bye, general manager John Dorsey said he wanted Robinson to be "more consistent." Dorsey has also explored trading for Washington Redskins Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams, who hasn't played this season because of a contract holdout.

Robinson says line coach James Campen and Dorsey spoke to him about his demotion.

