Browns end playoff drought, survive late Steelers rally TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 4:59 p.m.
1 of10 Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates after scoring a 3-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) hugs running back Nick Chubb (24) after Chubb rushed for a 47-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a tackle from Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) for a 47-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) grabs Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's (2) jersey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield smiles as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard/AP Show More Show Less
CLEVELAND (AP) — After nearly two decades of dysfunction, bad draft picks and coaching and front-office changes, the NFL's longest playoff drought is over.
The Cleveland Browns are back in the postseason, qualifying for the first time since 2002 on Sunday by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.