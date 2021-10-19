Browns' Mayfield expects to play again with shoulder injury TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 4:04 p.m.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield wants to tough it out.
The Browns quarterback said he expects to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos despite a painful left shoulder injury that has worsened since he hurt it a month ago while trying to make a tackle.