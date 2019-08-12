Browns' Chad Thomas hurts neck in practice, goes to hospital

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas injured his neck in practice Monday and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Thomas was immobilized on a backboard and carted off the field. The team says he had feeling and movement in his extremities.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens says Thomas absorbed a hit in the neck and shoulder area. He was treated on the field by medical personnel before going to University Hospitals for more testing.

A third-round pick in 2018 out of Miami, Thomas appeared in four games for the Browns last season. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder was expected to be in Cleveland's defensive line rotation this season.

