Brown, Bey lead Washington past Utah 82-70 in Pac-12 tourney March 10, 2022 Updated: March 10, 2022 2:13 a.m.
Washington's Jamal Bey (5) drives into Utah's Lazar Stefanovic (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Washington's Daejon Davis (11) drives through Utah's Both Gach (2) and Jaxon Brenchley (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Washington's Cole Bajema (22) shoots against Utah's Jaxon Brenchley (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Washington's Daejon Davis (11) shoots over Utah's Jaxon Brenchley (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Utah's Riley Battin (11) grabs a rebound over Washington's Cole Bajema (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Washington's Cole Bajema (22) shoots against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Washington's Jamal Bey (5) celebrates after a play against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 22 points and five assists, Jamal Bey scored 19 and Washington pulled away in the second half for an 82-70 victory over Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Wednesday night.
Brown knocked down 9 of 19 shots and has scored in double figures in every game this season for the sixth-seeded Huskies (17-14). Bey was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Cole Bajema pitched in with three 3-pointers and 16 points off the bench, while Emmitt Matthews Jr. sank two 3s and scored 10. Washington shot 48% overall and 44% from beyond the arc (8 of 18).