Brown 65, Hartford 51

Anya 5-7 2-4 12, Ndur 3-5 1-2 7, Lilly 4-11 0-0 11, Wojcik 8-12 0-0 19, Cooley 3-5 1-2 7, Ferrari 2-4 0-0 5, Lewis 0-0 0-2 0, Cowan 1-4 0-0 3, Kloman 0-1 0-0 0, Erold 0-0 0-0 0, Klores 0-1 1-2 1, Lesburt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 5-12 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason