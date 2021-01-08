Brooks leads Grizzlies to 1st home victory 115-110 over Nets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 24 points and Memphis held on for a 115-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night after Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas left midway through the game due to health and safety protocols.

Brandon Clarke added 21 for Memphis, which got its first home win of the season.

The Memphis victory came despite 43 points from Caris LeVert, including 25 in the second half as Brooklyn overcame a 22-point, first-half deficit.

There were key starters missing for both teams. The Nets were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, while Memphis was continued missing reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

The teams were tied at 104 with 4:15 left. Memphis scored the next seven points, capped by a 3-pointer from De’Anthony Melton, who had 14 points on the night. LeVert’s 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds left pulled Brooklyn within 113-110, but the Nets could get no closer.

Memphis lost momentum when Valanciunas did not come out for the second half due to the health and safety protocols. What had been Memphis domination on the boards quickly changed, and the Nets began shooting better than they had in the first half.

In the third quarter, LeVert would connect on 6 of 8 from the field, including all five of his 3-pointers to pull the Nets back into the game.

Nets: If Durant continues to test negative, he could return to action Sunday against he Thunder. … Asked several times before the game about Irving’s absence for personal reasons, Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said he talked to the guard, but would keep those conversations private. … LeVert passed Richard Jefferson for 13th on the Nets' career 3-pointers made list.

Grizzlies: Beat the Nets in Brooklyn 116-111 in overtime on Dec. 28 and have now won four straight over Brooklyn … Wrapped up a four-game homestand, their longest of the season’s first half. … G Tim Frazier, signed by the Grizzlies on Jan. 4, saw his first action in the second quarter.

Nets: Host Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Open a three-game road trip Monday in Cleveland against the Cavaliers, who defeated the Grizzlies 94-90 on Thursday.

