Brooks, Morant help Grizzlies beat Timberwolves 137-121

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 31 points, rookie Ja Morant added 26 and the Memphis Grizzlies held onto a lead to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-121 on Wednesday night.

Rookie Brandon Clarke made all seven of his shots and scored 18 points, and Jae Crowder also had 18 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing streak.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 30 points. Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a two-game suspension for a confrontation with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid to finish with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Brooks was 9 of 16 from the field, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Memphis shooting 57% overall and 12 of 23 on 3s.

Memphis came out shooting well, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the first quarter. But a lead that reached 16 points evaporated in the second quarter. Still, Memphis was able to shoot well, finishing 8 of 13 from outside the arc in the half.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Jeff Teague sat out with an illness. With Teague out, rookie Jarrett Culver out of Texas Tech, the sixth overall pick in last June's draft, drew his first NBA start. He scored 15 points. ... F Josh Okogie also started his first game of the season after 52 starts last season. .Towns recorded his fourth double-double of the season. ... Minnesota challenged a basket interference call on a dunk by Towns in the third quarter. The call was upheld on review.

Grizzlies: G Grayson Allen missed his second game with a sore left ankle. ... Jaren Jackson Jr., who missed the last game with a sore left knee, returned to action. ... Crowder had a pair of 4-point plays in the first half. He is the first Memphis player with multiple four-point plays in a game since Mike Miller on Dec. 14, 2007. ... Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Golden State on Friday night

Grizzlies: At Orlando on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports