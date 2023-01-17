Skip to main content
Sports

Brooklyn Nets Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Durant 39 36.0 410-734 .559 71-189 267-286 .934 1158 29.7
Irving 32 36.7 306-638 .480 98-275 110-122 .902 820 25.6
Claxton 39 28.5 208-284 .732 0-1 49-104 .471 465 11.9
Warren 18 20.5 78-149 .523 14-38 17-21 .810 187 10.4
Curry 30 21.5 108-234 .462 53-126 23-24 .958 292 9.7
O'Neale 39 35.2 129-321 .402 89-218 21-31 .677 368 9.4
Harris 35 24.7 106-244 .434 62-164 14-21 .667 288 8.2
Simmons 31 27.2 106-182 .582 0-1 19-46 .413 231 7.5
Watanabe 29 18.5 76-140 .543 40-79 16-23 .696 208 7.2
Sumner 35 14.0 78-173 .451 16-57 56-60 .933 228 6.5
Thomas 27 13.6 57-138 .413 12-31 47-60 .783 173 6.4
Mills 26 12.3 51-111 .459 32-78 14-15 .933 148 5.7
Morris 20 11.2 28-63 .444 19-39 8-8 1.000 83 4.2
Sharpe 21 8.8 30-57 .526 4-5 13-19 .684 77 3.7
Duke 14 9.0 19-43 .442 0-6 4-8 .500 42 3.0
Edwards 13 5.7 6-22 .273 2-11 1-2 .500 15 1.2
Williams 1 5.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 42 240.6 1796-3533 .508 512-1318 679-850 .799 4783 113.9
OPPONENTS 42 240.6 1676-3704 .452 503-1376 790-1033 .765 4645 110.6
More for you

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Durant 14 248 262 6.7 207 5.3 92 0 32 136 58
Irving 30 125 155 4.8 154 4.8 84 0 25 72 27
Claxton 97 233 330 8.5 55 1.4 107 0 29 50 104
Warren 12 43 55 3.1 24 1.3 31 0 13 13 6
Curry 6 54 60 2.0 61 2.0 52 0 19 29 6
O'Neale 29 168 197 5.1 164 4.2 121 0 37 65 30
Harris 15 86 101 2.9 52 1.5 91 0 21 22 10
Simmons 31 178 209 6.7 192 6.2 110 0 45 66 16
Watanabe 19 62 81 2.8 26 .9 44 0 15 13 10
Sumner 10 39 49 1.4 50 1.4 55 0 27 32 7
Thomas 3 32 35 1.3 38 1.4 23 0 9 20 3
Mills 5 21 26 1.0 33 1.3 13 0 8 15 1
Morris 9 37 46 2.3 20 1.0 23 0 6 11 4
Sharpe 26 40 66 3.1 14 .7 34 0 3 16 11
Duke 6 9 15 1.1 12 .9 23 0 5 13 1
Edwards 6 8 14 1.1 2 .2 3 0 3 4 1
Williams 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 1 0 0 2 0
TEAM 318 1384 1702 40.5 1104 26.3 907 1 297 579 295
OPPONENTS 480 1350 1830 43.6 956 22.8 755 0 310 568 163
Written By