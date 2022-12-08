Brooklyn Nets Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|26
|36.8
|277-498
|.556
|41-120
|181-197
|.919
|776
|29.8
|Irving
|18
|36.7
|169-352
|.480
|45-143
|65-72
|.903
|448
|24.9
|Claxton
|25
|28.0
|133-183
|.727
|0-1
|30-71
|.423
|296
|11.8
|Curry
|16
|22.8
|57-122
|.467
|29-69
|11-12
|.917
|154
|9.6
|O'Neale
|26
|35.9
|85-226
|.376
|59-146
|16-23
|.696
|245
|9.4
|Harris
|24
|26.3
|73-182
|.401
|48-129
|11-15
|.733
|205
|8.5
|Simmons
|17
|28.1
|62-101
|.614
|0-1
|18-33
|.545
|142
|8.4
|Watanabe
|14
|18.2
|42-69
|.609
|24-42
|6-9
|.667
|114
|8.1
|Sumner
|21
|15.2
|52-115
|.452
|13-45
|35-38
|.921
|152
|7.2
|Thomas
|20
|14.4
|37-103
|.359
|7-25
|40-50
|.800
|121
|6.1
|Warren
|3
|15.0
|6-16
|.375
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|4.7
|Mills
|20
|11.0
|30-71
|.423
|21-55
|10-10
|1.000
|91
|4.6
|Morris
|15
|10.7
|18-46
|.391
|15-32
|0-0
|.000
|51
|3.4
|Duke
|13
|7.8
|16-35
|.457
|0-4
|3-4
|.750
|35
|2.7
|Sharpe
|15
|7.5
|15-31
|.484
|3-4
|8-12
|.667
|41
|2.7
|Edwards
|12
|3.3
|3-13
|.231
|2-7
|1-2
|.500
|9
|0.8
|TEAM
|26
|241.0
|1075-2163
|.497
|307-825
|437-550
|.795
|2894
|111.3
|OPPONENTS
|26
|241.0
|1027-2299
|.447
|326-867
|488-656
|.744
|2868
|110.3
