Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115

Aldama 2-7 3-4 8, Brooks 13-30 2-4 31, Adams 7-10 1-8 15, Jones 5-10 1-3 13, Konchar 4-11 6-6 16, Clarke 1-4 0-0 2, LaRavia 4-12 0-0 11, Roddy 3-8 2-2 9, Tillman 1-1 0-1 2, Chandler 2-5 2-3 6, Williams Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 43-99 17-31 115.

BROOKLYN (127)

Durant 9-16 8-8 26, O'Neale 4-6 0-0 12, Simmons 11-13 0-1 22, Harris 4-7 1-2 13, Irving 5-12 2-2 14, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 3-5 0-0 8, Watanabe 6-9 0-0 16, Sharpe 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 5-10 0-0 10, Duke Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 2-2 0-0 4, Thomas 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 50-83 11-15 127.

Memphis 29 33 31 22 115
Brooklyn 28 29 39 31 127

3-Point Goals_Memphis 12-37 (LaRavia 3-9, Brooks 3-11, Jones 2-2, Konchar 2-7, Roddy 1-3, Aldama 1-4, Chandler 0-1), Brooklyn 16-34 (Harris 4-6, O'Neale 4-6, Watanabe 4-6, Morris 2-4, Irving 2-5, Durant 0-3, Curry 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 44 (Adams 10), Brooklyn 45 (Simmons 8). Assists_Memphis 28 (Konchar 7), Brooklyn 33 (O'Neale 8). Total Fouls_Memphis 12, Brooklyn 25. A_18,241 (17,732)

