Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117

Durant 10-18 7-8 32, O'Neale 4-6 0-0 10, Claxton 5-9 0-0 10, Irving 11-19 3-4 32, Simmons 2-5 0-2 4, Warren 9-14 3-3 23, Watanabe 4-5 0-0 10, Mills 0-1 0-0 0, Sumner 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 47-82 13-17 125.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason