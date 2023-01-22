Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116

Harris 5-8 0-0 14, O'Neale 6-10 0-0 16, Claxton 9-13 6-15 24, Irving 12-22 9-9 38, Simmons 3-6 1-2 7, Warren 2-8 0-0 4, Watanabe 1-4 0-0 2, Se.Curry 5-7 1-1 12, Sumner 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 43-79 20-31 120.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason