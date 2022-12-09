Brooklyn 120, Atlanta 116

Griffin 4-11 1-2 10, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Capela 6-11 3-4 15, A.Holiday 2-5 0-0 4, Young 12-25 7-7 33, Okongwu 3-4 0-0 6, Culver 1-2 2-2 4, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 12-18 0-0 31, Forrest 5-7 1-1 11. Totals 46-92 14-16 116.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason