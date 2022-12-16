Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116

Durant 10-15 6-6 28, O'Neale 0-4 0-0 0, Claxton 5-5 5-8 15, Irving 13-22 3-3 32, Simmons 5-7 0-2 10, Warren 4-6 2-2 10, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Watanabe 6-7 2-2 17, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-76 18-23 119.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason