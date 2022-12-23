Skip to main content
Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100

Allen 1-3 0-0 3, G.Antetokounmpo 9-13 8-11 26, Lopez 10-16 1-2 23, Carter 2-10 1-1 5, Holiday 5-14 6-7 18, Beauchamp 2-6 0-0 6, Nwora 1-1 1-1 3, Portis 5-11 0-0 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Ingles 0-4 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-84 17-22 100.

BROOKLYN (118)

Durant 9-17 4-4 24, O'Neale 6-9 0-0 17, Claxton 9-10 1-2 19, Irving 6-18 3-3 18, Simmons 6-9 0-0 12, Warren 5-11 0-0 12, Watanabe 1-3 2-2 5, Sharpe 1-1 0-0 2, Curry 2-9 0-0 5, Sumner 1-6 2-2 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-93 12-13 118.

Milwaukee 29 18 28 25 100
Brooklyn 36 24 25 33 118

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 9-37 (Beauchamp 2-5, Connaughton 2-5, Lopez 2-5, Holiday 2-6, Allen 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Portis 0-3, Ingles 0-4, Carter 0-6), Brooklyn 14-32 (O'Neale 5-8, Irving 3-7, Warren 2-4, Durant 2-6, Watanabe 1-2, Curry 1-4, Sumner 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 45 (G.Antetokounmpo 13), Brooklyn 45 (Simmons 11). Assists_Milwaukee 17 (G.Antetokounmpo 7), Brooklyn 30 (Simmons 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 13, Brooklyn 18. A_18,169 (17,732)

