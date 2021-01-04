Brogdon hits OT winner as Pacers top Pelicans 118-116 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 11:06 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 on Monday night.
Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting a 29-foot 3-pointer and following that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.