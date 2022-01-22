Bridges, Biyombo lead Suns to 113-103 win over Pacers DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges tied a season high with 23 points, Bismack Biyombo matched his career best with 21 and the Phoenix Suns won their sixth straight game by beating the Indiana Pacers 113-103 on Saturday night.
Biyombo also grabbed 13 rebounds as the Suns improved their NBA-best record to 36-9, shaking off a tough night for leading scorer Devin Booker. He had just 11 points on 5-of-23 shooting, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range.