Brice, Appalachian State upset No. 14 Coastal Carolina 30-27 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 1:23 a.m.
1 of20 Fans storm the field after Appalachian State defeats Coastal Carolina after an NCAA college football game on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Appalachian State place kicker Chandler Staton (91) kicks a game winning field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Fans wave a flag on the field after Appalachian State upset Coastal Carolina 30-27 in an NCAA college football game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Appalachian State punter Clayton Howell (30), tight end Mike Evans (18) and place kicker Chandler Staton (91) embrace after kicking a game winning field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) breaks a tackle and runs for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Appalachian State defensive back Steven Jones Jr. (6) tackles Coastal Carolina running back Reese White (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto the field, for an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Coastal Carolina linebacker Coleman Reich (22) watches the replay board during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) signals a first down after a catch during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. . Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Coastal Carolina safety Mateo Sudipo (13) deflects a pass intended for Appalachian State wide receiver Malik Williams (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boone, N.C. . Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice is determined to make the most of what is left of his roller-coaster college career. He took a big step forward Wednesday night.
Brice threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, Chandler Staton kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Appalachian State upset 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina 30-27 in front of a capacity crowd of 31,061 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.