Brewers: No update yet on Yelich's broken kneecap

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) lies on the ground after an injury during an at-bat, as Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, rear, home plate umpire Kerwin Danley and a bat boy stand next to him during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Miami. Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball and will miss the rest of the regular season. less Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) lies on the ground after an injury during an at-bat, as Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, rear, home plate umpire Kerwin Danley and a bat boy stand next to him during ... more Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Brewers: No update yet on Yelich's broken kneecap 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers say there's no update yet on Christian Yelich's broken right kneecap.

Yelich was back in Milwaukee on Wednesday for further tests, a day after the reigning NL MVP was hurt when he fouled a ball off himself during a game in Miami.

"The hope is we can provide an update (Thursday)," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

The team said after Tuesday night's 4-3 loss that the star outfielder would miss the rest of the regular season. They didn't say whether Yelich might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far — Milwaukee is one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases. He was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS when he was hurt.

Mike Moustakas celebrated his 31st birthday by returning to the lineup Wednesday and placed in Yelich's third spot in the batting order. Moustakas had been sidelined since Sept. 5 because of a sprained left wrist. He is hitting .260 with 31 home runs and a .571 slugging percentage.

"Any time any member of your team gets hurt, especially with an injury that takes you out for the rest of the season, it's devastating," Moustakas said. "For it to happen to Yeli, obviously our best player and one of the best players in baseball, it's devastating. There are no other words to describe it."

"But on the other side of things we have to figure out ways to make up for his production and that is obviously an incredible task for how great a competitor he is," he said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports