Brescia chief makes apparently racist remark about Balotelli

MILAN (AP) — Brescia President Massimo Cellino has made an apparently racist remark about his own club’s forward Mario Balotelli.

The 29-year-old Balotelli has struggled since returning to Serie A with Brescia, his hometown club, and was dropped from the weekend’s match following a dispute with coach Fabio Grosso.

Asked about Balotelli on Monday, Cellino said: “He's black, what can I say, he’s working on clearing himself but he’s having a lot of difficulty.”

Balotelli experienced racism at the beginning of his career in Italy, when he rose to prominence with Inter Milan, and he was also the target of racist chants earlier this month during a match at Hellas Verona.

The game was suspended for several minutes and Balotelli threatened to leave the field.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports