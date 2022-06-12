Skip to main content
Sports

Brazilian Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 11 6 3 2 15 9 21
Palmeiras 10 5 4 1 17 5 19
Sao Paulo 11 4 6 1 17 12 18
Internacional 11 4 6 1 14 10 18
Atletico Mineiro 11 4 5 2 17 14 17
Atletico Paranaense 10 5 1 4 11 12 16
Coritiba 10 4 3 3 14 12 15
Fluminense 11 4 2 5 13 14 14
America Mineiro 11 4 2 5 11 13 14
Santos 11 3 5 3 14 10 14
Red Bull Bragantino SP 11 3 5 3 12 11 14
Ceara SC CE 11 3 5 3 13 13 14
Goias EC GO 11 3 5 3 12 14 14
AC Goianiense GO 11 3 4 4 10 13 13
Flamengo 11 3 3 5 11 13 12
Botafogo 10 3 3 4 12 15 12
Cuiaba Esporte Clube MT 11 3 3 5 9 13 12
Avai FC SC 10 3 2 5 11 15 11
EC Juventude RS 11 2 4 5 10 19 10
Fortaleza EC CE 10 1 3 6 7 13 6

___

Saturday, June 4

America Mineiro 2, Cuiaba Esporte Clube MT 1

Ceara SC CE 1, Coritiba 1

Avai FC SC 1, Sao Paulo 1

Atletico Paranaense 2, Santos 2

AC Goianiense GO 0, Corinthians 1

Sunday, June 5

EC Juventude RS 1, Fluminense 0

Flamengo 1, Fortaleza EC CE 2

Palmeiras 0, Atletico Mineiro 0

Red Bull Bragantino SP 0, Internacional 2

Monday, June 6
Botafogo 1, Goias EC GO 2

Tuesday, June 7

Cuiaba Esporte Clube MT 1, Corinthians 0

Wednesday, June 8

America Mineiro 0, Ceara SC CE 2

EC Juventude RS 1, Atletico Paranaense 3

Red Bull Bragantino SP 1, Flamengo 0

AC Goianiense GO 2, Avai FC SC 1

Fluminense 5, Atletico Mineiro 3

Santos 1, Internacional 1

Thursday, June 9

Palmeiras 4, Botafogo 0

Fortaleza EC CE 1, Goias EC GO 1

Coritiba 1, Sao Paulo 1

Saturday, June 11

Corinthians 2, EC Juventude RS 0

Atletico Mineiro 1, Santos 1

Fluminense 0, AC Goianiense GO 2

Cuiaba Esporte Clube MT 1, Red Bull Bragantino SP 1

Internacional 3, Flamengo 1

Sunday, June 12

Sao Paulo 1, America Mineiro 0

Goias EC GO 1, Ceara SC CE 1

Coritiba vs. Palmeiras, 5 p.m.

Fortaleza EC CE vs. Atletico Paranaense, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 13

Botafogo vs. Avai FC SC, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14

EC Juventude RS vs. Santos, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Red Bull Bragantino SP vs. Coritiba, 6 p.m.

Ceara SC CE vs. Atletico Mineiro, 6 p.m.

Flamengo vs. Cuiaba Esporte Clube MT, 7:30 p.m.

Goias EC GO vs. Internacional, 7:30 p.m.

America Mineiro vs. Fluminense, 8:30 p.m.

Atletico Paranaense vs. Corinthians, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

Botafogo vs. Sao Paulo, 3 p.m.

Palmeiras vs. AC Goianiense GO, 5 p.m.

Avai FC SC vs. Fortaleza EC CE, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

AC Goianiense GO vs. EC Juventude RS, 3:30 p.m.

Cuiaba Esporte Clube MT vs. Ceara SC CE, 6 p.m.

Santos vs. Red Bull Bragantino SP, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Atletico Mineiro vs. Flamengo, 3 p.m.

Corinthians vs. Goias EC GO, 3 p.m.

Coritiba vs. Atletico Paranaense, 3 p.m.

Internacional vs. Botafogo, 5 p.m.

Fortaleza EC CE vs. America Mineiro, 5 p.m.

Fluminense vs. Avai FC SC, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 20

Sao Paulo vs. Palmeiras, 7 p.m.

Brazil Carioca
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fluminense 11 9 1 1 16 2 28
Flamengo 11 8 2 1 27 8 26
Vasco Da Gama 11 7 1 3 19 11 22
Botafogo 11 6 2 3 24 16 20
Nova Iguacu RJ 11 4 2 5 11 15 14
AA Portuguesa RJ 11 3 3 5 11 12 12
Resende 11 3 3 5 11 17 12
Audax Rio EC RJ 11 3 2 6 9 14 11
Madureira 11 3 2 6 9 17 11
Boavista 11 3 4 4 13 16 9
Bangu 11 2 3 6 5 17 9
Volta Redonda 11 1 3 7 11 21 6

___

