Brazilian Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sao Paulo 26 15 8 3 45 21 53
Atletico Mineiro 26 14 4 8 44 34 46
Flamengo 24 13 6 5 42 32 45
Palmeiras 24 11 8 5 36 23 41
Internacional 25 11 8 6 37 25 41
Gremio 24 10 11 3 32 20 41
Fluminense 26 11 7 8 36 29 40
Santos 25 10 8 7 37 33 38
AC Goianiense GO 26 8 10 8 24 30 34
Corinthians 25 8 9 8 26 29 33
Ceara SC CE 25 8 8 9 35 36 32
Red Bull Bragantino SP 25 7 10 8 31 29 31
Fortaleza EC CE 25 7 9 9 24 23 30
Atletico Paranaense 25 8 4 13 20 28 28
Sport Recife 25 8 4 13 22 34 28
EC Bahia BA 25 8 4 13 29 42 28
Vasco Da Gama 24 6 7 11 25 36 25
Coritiba 25 5 6 14 20 33 21
Goias EC GO 25 4 8 13 25 40 20
Botafogo 25 3 11 11 23 36 20

___

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Sao Paulo 4, Botafogo 0

Saturday, Dec. 12

Red Bull Bragantino SP 2, Fortaleza EC CE 1

Atletico Paranaense 0, Atletico Mineiro 1

Palmeiras 3, EC Bahia BA 0

Internacional 2, Botafogo 1

Ceara SC CE 1, AC Goianiense GO 2

Goias EC GO 0, Gremio 0

Sunday, Dec. 13

Flamengo 4, Santos 1

Corinthians 1, Sao Paulo 0

Sport Recife 1, Coritiba 0

Vasco Da Gama 1, Fluminense 1

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Sao Paulo 3, Atletico Mineiro 0

AC Goianiense GO 2, Fluminense 1

Saturday, Dec. 19

Sport Recife vs. Gremio, 2200 GMT

Internacional vs. Palmeiras, 0000 GMT

Coritiba vs. Botafogo, 0000 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 20

Vasco Da Gama vs. Santos, 1900 GMT

Red Bull Bragantino SP vs. Atletico Paranaense, 1900 GMT

Flamengo vs. EC Bahia BA, 2115 GMT

Fortaleza EC CE vs. Ceara SC CE, 2330 GMT

Monday, Dec. 21

Corinthians vs. Goias EC GO, 2300 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 26

Santos vs. Ceara SC CE, 2000 GMT

Atletico Mineiro vs. Coritiba, 2000 GMT

Fortaleza EC CE vs. Flamengo, 2200 GMT

Goias EC GO vs. Sport Recife, 2200 GMT

Fluminense vs. Sao Paulo, 0000 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 27

Botafogo vs. Corinthians, 1900 GMT

EC Bahia BA vs. Internacional, 1900 GMT

Atletico Paranaense vs. Vasco Da Gama, 1900 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Red Bull Bragantino SP, 2115 GMT

Gremio vs. AC Goianiense GO, 2330 GMT

Brazil Carioca
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Americano FC RJ 4 3 0 1 5 4 9
America 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
Nova Iguacu RJ 3 0 0 3 2 6 0

