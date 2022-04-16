Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves.

Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent, and reached the 100-point mark for the ninth time.

Ryan Hartman scored twice for Minnesota and Frederick Gaudreau, Marcus Foligno and Kirill Kaprizov added goal. Cam Talbot made 24 saves, pushing his career-high points streak to 12 games.

Hartman banked a shot off Blues defenseman Marco Scandella’s stick for his second of the game early in the third period, and Gaudreau scored at 4:41 to cut the deficit to one.

Buchnevich scored at 9:15 to extend his points streak to a career-high nine games, with six goals and 10 assists.

Minnesota tied it with two goals 58 seconds apart. Foligno had a power-play goal and Kaprizov scored on a one-timer with 5:02 left. Kaprizov has 43 goals, the most in a season in franchise history.

St. Louis has scored four or more goals in a franchise-high 11 straight games.

MR. NICE GUY

Minnesota fans, after the league fined Hartman $4,250 following an altercation Wednesday night with Edmonton’s Evander Kane, flooded Hartman’s Venmo account with over $20,000 to pay for the fine. Hartman announced Friday that he’s paying the fine himself and that he’ll also add the amount of the fine to the amount collected, a total of just under $25,000, and donate it to Children’s Minnesota hospital.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host San Jose on Sunday night.

Blues: At Nashville on Sunday night.

